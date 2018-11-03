CHELSEA (CBS) – A Chelsea woman was caught on camera confronting a man who walked into her home while she was in another room putting her son down for a nap.
Adriana Rice was putting her 15-month-old son down for a nap when she received a notification from her security system that someone had entered her home around noon Friday.
Rice looked at the video from the camera inside her house, and saw a man inside who she did not recognize.
“She bravely confronted him and Castro left the scene without further incident,” Chelsea Police said.
Around midnight, police arrested 29-year-old Edwin Sifredo Castro, who is “well-known” to police.”
Castro told Rice that the front door was open so he wanted to check on her. But having never seen the man before, Rice told the man to leave.
Castro was arrested in June 2017 after a similar crime was caught on video. His case is pending in Chelsea District Court.
GREAT JOB TO PD AND CITIZEN
THE LAW OF DEADLY FORCE IN HOUSE VERY CLEAR
NO DUTY TO RETREAT
COURT MUST ADDRESS THIS REPEATER WHO IS LUCKY TO BE ALIVE…