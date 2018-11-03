WEATHER ALERT:Damaging Winds Arrive In Southern New England
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football Georgia @ Kentucky
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMCollege Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Caught On Camera, Chelsea Police, Local TV

CHELSEA (CBS) – A Chelsea woman was caught on camera confronting a man who walked into her home while she was in another room putting her son down for a nap.

Adriana Rice was putting her 15-month-old son down for a nap when she received a notification from her security system that someone had entered her home around noon Friday.

adrianarice Chelsea Woman Bravely Confronts Man Who Entered Her Home While Young Son Slept

A Chelsea homeowner confronts a man who entered her home while she put her son down for a nap. (Image Credit: Adriana Rice)

Rice looked at the video from the camera inside her house, and saw a man inside who she did not recognize.

“She bravely confronted him and Castro left the scene without further incident,” Chelsea Police said.

Around midnight, police arrested 29-year-old Edwin Sifredo Castro, who is “well-known” to police.”

Castro told Rice that the front door was open so he wanted to check on her. But having never seen the man before, Rice told the man to leave.

Castro was arrested in June 2017 after a similar crime was caught on video. His case is pending in Chelsea District Court.

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    November 3, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    GREAT JOB TO PD AND CITIZEN
    THE LAW OF DEADLY FORCE IN HOUSE VERY CLEAR
    NO DUTY TO RETREAT
    COURT MUST ADDRESS THIS REPEATER WHO IS LUCKY TO BE ALIVE…

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s