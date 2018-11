BOSTON (CBS) – Meet the newest member of the WBZ family.

Meteorologist Danielle Niles gave birth to a baby girl on Friday morning. Everyone is doing great.

Alexandra Grace Noyes was born at 1:43 a.m.. She weighed 8 pounds and 2 ounces and is 20.5 inches long.

Congratulations to Danielle and her husband Matt on their new addition!