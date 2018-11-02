BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ injury report was once again a busy list as the team prepares for Sunday night’s meeting with the Green Bay Packers.

Two players — Shaq Mason and Brian Schwenke — were ruled out for the game due to injury. Mason suffered a calf injury during Monday night’s win in Buffalo.

The Patriots listed 13 players as questionable, with Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman among them. Both players missed a practice this week. Running back Sony Michel was listed as questionable as well.

The complete injury report for Sunday night’s game is listed below.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT

G Shaq Mason – Calf (DNP)

OL Brian Schwenke – Foot (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

OT Trent Brown – Ankle (LP)

OT Marcus Cannon – Concussion (LP)

LS Joe Cardona – Shoulder (LP)

WR Julian Edelman – Ankle (LP)

WR Josh Gordon – Hamstring (LP)

LB Nicholas Grigsby – Illness (DNP)

DE Geneo Grissom – Ankle (LP)

TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle / Back (LP)

LB Dont’a Hightower – Knee (LP)

TE Jacob Hollister – Hamstring (LP)

RB Sony Michel – Knee (LP)

WR Cordarrelle Patterson – Neck (LP)

DE John Simon – Shoulder (LP)

GREEN BAY PACKERS

OUT

No Players Listed

DOUBTFUL

WR Geronimo Allison – Hamstring / Groin (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Randall Cobb – Hamstring (FP)

LB Nick Perry – Ankle (LP)

S Jermaine Whitehead – Back (LP)