BOSTON (CBS) — Another wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Columbia Gas and parent company NiSource in the wake of the Merrimack Valley explosions. Relatives of 57-year-old Kenneth Deveau, who suffered a deadly heart attack after the disaster, said the stress from living in a shelter killed him.

“We will file a lawsuit against Columbia Gas for gross negligence seeking compensatory and punitive damages,” said Attorney Marc Breakstone.

This is the second wrongful death lawsuit against Columbia Gas, the family 18-year-old Leonel Rondon also sued the company. Leonel was killed when a chimney blew off a home that exploded and landed on his S.U.V.

Columbia Gas is also facing a criminal investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.