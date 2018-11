BOSTON (CBS) – A child was hit by a car in Boston’s South End on Friday.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. in the area of Shawmut Ave. and Kendall Street. Witnesses say the young child was hit when they darted between two cars and into the road.

Boston Police said the child, whose age was not released, was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The driver stopped on scene and is cooperating with police.

No further details are currently available.