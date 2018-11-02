BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora and some of his players took the World Series to the TD Garden on Thursday night to celebrate their championship on the Celtics’ home court. The trophy’s next stop will be Puerto Rico.

Cora will be bringing the trophy and some of his players to his own hometown of Caguas on Saturday to celebrate the victory. He’ll be joined by David Price, Brock Holt, Eduardo Rodriguez, Christian Vazquez, and Sandy Leon, as well as team chairman Tom Werner and president/CEO Sam Kennedy. Members of the coaching staff will make the trip as well, according to MLB.com.

“Just show the people from back home that they’re part of it. It should be a cool day. To be able to wear shorts and T-shirts again, that would be great,” Cora said Thursday, per The Boston Globe. “I actually talked to the governor [Ricardo Rossello] after we won. He’s a fan actually. He went to school here [MIT]. … I said, ‘We’ll go to San Juan whenever you feel like it later on, but let me get home first and enjoy it with the people from my hometown.'”

Cora, who led the Red Sox to a championship and a franchise-record 108 wins in his first year as a major league manager, helped lead an effort to send supplies and help to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Making a return trip became a top priority upon the Red Sox’ World Series win.