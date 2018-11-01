BOSTON (CBS) — Here we go again…Last Weekend it was a nor’easter…Monday it was severe weather and tornadoes…now, yet another strong storm system is heading our way in the next 48 hours. New month, same story.

This fall has been anything but bright and sunny. Parts of southeastern Massachusetts are nearing record amounts of autumn rain. Blue Hill Observatory in Milton had over 15” in September and October, the 6th most ever recorded.

Other locations including Brockton and Taunton are nearing 20” in the same time span. That is nearly half a years’ worth of rainfall! One has to wonder if the atmosphere will have anything left to give once winter arrives…(that’s a story for another day…)

So, once again, your weekend plans are going to be rudely interrupted by Mother Nature.

TIMELINE/DETAILS:

Friday morning…Round 1.

The heaviest rain arrives just before dawn and continues through about midday. Up to an inch or two in spots, some localized flooding and a slight chance of a few severe storms. Winds will be a bit gusty out of the southwest, up to about 30mph at times.

Friday afternoon and evening…Some lingering showers and downpours likely early Friday afternoon and then a bit of a lull between waves of rain. Warm temperatures across all of southern New England, surging well into the 60s.

Friday Night/Early Saturday…Round 2.

This will be the most active timeframe with an additional 1-2” of rainfall, locally up to 3”. Some embedded thunderstorms are likely overnight and early Saturday along with another round of localized street/urban flooding.

The winds will also be very busy. As the front comes through Saturday morning, winds will initially be howling out of the southwest and then turn to the west-northwest. Expect wind gusts between 30-50mph across all of southern New England from late Saturday morning through the evening. The leaves will be flying and some scattered tree damage and power outages are likely.

Rain will taper off in the afternoon and we can finally start to dry out overnight.

If you have outdoor weekend plans…push them to Sunday! A completely different day. Partly to mostly sunny skies with just some high cirrus streaming in late. The winds will quiet down quickly, and temperatures will generally be 50-55. Got tickets to the Pats game? Looks quiet. Temperatures dropping through the 40s during the game.

Oh and don’t forget to turn your clocks back Sunday morning at 2AM! Sunset on Sunday, 4:34pm. Winter is coming…

