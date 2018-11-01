  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Thursday is the day to cash in on a free taco at Taco Bell, all thanks to Mookie Betts.

Taco Bell made a deal with baseball fans that if a player stole a base during any of the World Series games, the fast food chain would give away a free taco to everyone in America.

Well, Betts stole second base in Game 1 so customers can claim their one free Doritos Locos Tacos at participating locations from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Taco Bell says customers can also order a taco online and pick it up at any location throughout the day.

The last Red Sox player to score free tacos for the country with a stolen base in the World Series was Jacoby Ellsbury.

