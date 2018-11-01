BOSTON (CBS) – A 17-year-old was arrested with a loaded gun and drugs at the Red Sox World Series parade on Wednesday in Boston.

A concerned parade-goer approached a police officer on Tremont Street around 1 p.m., saying they had seen what appeared to be the handle of a gun in a man’s waistband.

The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old from Somerville. Boston Police searched the man and found three bags of marijuana, assorted loose pills, and cash.

The man, who was not identified, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding evice, and possession with intent to distribute Class B and D drugs.

A total of six people were arrested at the parade.