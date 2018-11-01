  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pepper Spray, Quincy College

QUINCY (CBS) – Two women were arrested Wednesday as police say they used a can of pepper spray inside a Quincy College building, forcing a hazmat response and two hospitalizations.

Police closed Hancock Street surrounding the Presidents Place building while they investigated around 6 p.m. Evening classes were canceled for maintenance in the building.

quincycollege Two Women Arrested After Pepper Spray Prompts Quincy College Hazmat Incident

Firefighters responded to a building at Quincy College Wednesday night (WBZ-TV)

Six people in the student lounge said they started to cough uncontrollably due to some sort of fumes.

On Thursday, Quincy Police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Hannah Craig and 19-year-old Samani Freeman.

hannahcraigsamanifreeman Two Women Arrested After Pepper Spray Prompts Quincy College Hazmat Incident

Hannah Craig and Samani Freeman. (Image Credit: Quincy Police)

Police viewed surveillance footage from the third floor. It allegedly shows Craig and Freeman using a can of pepper spray in the lounge area. A can of pepper spray was seized as evidence.

They are charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, disturbance of school or public meeting, noxious substance in a building and disorderly conduct.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s