QUINCY (CBS) – Two women were arrested Wednesday as police say they used a can of pepper spray inside a Quincy College building, forcing a hazmat response and two hospitalizations.

Police closed Hancock Street surrounding the Presidents Place building while they investigated around 6 p.m. Evening classes were canceled for maintenance in the building.

Six people in the student lounge said they started to cough uncontrollably due to some sort of fumes.

On Thursday, Quincy Police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Hannah Craig and 19-year-old Samani Freeman.

Police viewed surveillance footage from the third floor. It allegedly shows Craig and Freeman using a can of pepper spray in the lounge area. A can of pepper spray was seized as evidence.

They are charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, disturbance of school or public meeting, noxious substance in a building and disorderly conduct.