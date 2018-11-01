BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials are removing what they described as an “unauthorized” Trump 2020 sign at the entrance to the Sumner Tunnel.

Twitter user Shamus Moynihan shared a picture of the sign, which appeared to have been written with blue spray paint, asking “Is this an official @MassDOT endorsement?”

MassDOT communications director Jacquelyn Goddard replied to the resident, saying “This unauthorized sign is being removed by @MassDOT.”

Moynihan said there is a similar Charlie Baker sign with the same message spray painted on it.