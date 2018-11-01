BOSTON (CBS) — You may recall the way then-candidate Donald Trump kicked off his presidential campaign in June 2015, with a speech in the lobby of Trump Tower decrying the illegal immigration of people from Mexico.

“Bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists – and some I’m sure are good people,” Trump said.

It should come as no surprise that he’s ending his midterm election push the same way, tweeting out a campaign web video designed to scare the daylights out of immigration-wary voters with a horror story he’s used before.

Back in January, during a battle over immigration reform, the Trump campaign released a video focusing on “illegal immigrant Luis Bracamontes, charged with murdering two police officers.”

Amid excerpts of Bracamontes’ vile courtroom outbursts: “I will break out soon and I will kill more police officers,” Bracamonte said.

“Build the wall, stop illegal immigration now, Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants,” said the advertisement.

Amid signs the GOP may lose control of the House, the president is upping the ante, claiming of the cop-killer in a new video, “Democrats let him into our country, and Democrats let him stay.”

But that incendiary charge isn’t supported by the facts. Bracamonte was deported twice under Presidents Clinton and George W. Bush, but slipped back into the US and evaded detection by immigration officials.

Trump critics are calling the ad racist and comparing it with the infamous Willie Horton ad George H.W. Bush used to beat Michael Dukakis in 1988.

But there’s one big difference – the claims behind that ad were true.