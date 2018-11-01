BOSTON (CBS) — For the fourth time in his career, Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month.

Gostkowski earned the honor for October after converting 11 of his 12 field goal attempts, going 15-of-15 on extra points and booting 17 touchbacks during the month. He became the 19th kicker in NFL history to reach 350 career field goals after connecting on five field goals in New England’s win over Kansas City on Oct. 14, including a 28-yarder to win the game as time expired.

Gostkowski enters Week 9 as the NFL’s leading scorer among kickers with 77 points.

In addition to his four career Special Teams Player of the Month Awards, Gostkowski has also won six Player of the Week Awards.