MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Signs saying “It’s okay to be white” have been found posted at Tufts University.

Campus police were notified around 2 a.m. Thursday that the flyers were attached to lawn signs urging students to vote.

A university spokesman says the signs were removed and police are investigating. No further information was immediately available.

Similar signs have appeared on college campuses across the country over the last year, including at Harvard University.

Several were found last weekend at the University of Vermont and at Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont.

The phrase has been adopted as a slogan by some white nationalists.

A report from the Anti-Defamation League this year found that white supremacist groups have targeted college campuses in surging numbers since President Donald Trump was elected in November 2016.

