Hurley's Picks: Brady-Rodgers Matchup Won't Teach Us Anything, But It Will Be FunWhen Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season, Patriots fans probably didn't realize how much they'd miss him.

Why John Cena Bowed Out Of WWE Crown Jewel In Saudi ArabiaJohn Cena, usually a WWE company man, isn't going to risk his bright future by wrestling in the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Ian Rapoport Doesn't Know Why Josh Gordon Discipline Report Turned Out WrongMost people wondered how Rapoport's report could be so wrong. As it turns out, Rapoport is wondering the same thing.

Jaylen Brown May Miss Game Vs. Bucks With Foot Injury, Doesn't Think It's A Long-Term IssueJaylen Brown has played his best basketball of the young season over the last two games, but the Celtics guard may have to sit out Thursday night's prime time clash with the Milwaukee Bucks with a lingering foot issue.

Rob Gronkowski Absent From Patriots' Practice On ThursdayThe Patriots are mere days away from taking on the Green Bay Packers on national TV, but they were without Rob Gronkowski during their preparations on Thursday.