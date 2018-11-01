BOSTON (CBS) — Boston sports fans sure are a spoiled bunch.

The Boston Red Sox are World Series champs again, finishing off an historic season with the franchise’s ninth title. They’ve now brought home four Commissioner’s trophies since “reversing the curse” in 2004, an incredible run by a franchise that went 86 years without a World Series crown.

Not that we’re taking this success too far or anything, but now it’s time for Boston fans to play favorites. WBZ-TV Sports director Steve Burton and producer Scott Sullivan discussed their favorite of the recent four World Series wins by the Red Sox on the latest edition of “A Slice Of Sully,” and they couldn’t agree on which one tops the list.

While Sully still holds the curse-breaking 2004 Red Sox as his favorites, Burton is going with the team that just set a franchise record for 119 wins (108 in the regular season followed by 11 in the playoffs).

Sully’s Rankings

2004

2018

2007

2013

Burton’s Rankings

2018

2004

2007

2013

Now it’s your turn! Which of the four World Series won by the Red Sox in the last 14 years was your favorite:

You better vote now, before we have another one to add to the poll.