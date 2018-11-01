WEATHER ALERT:Rainy, Windy Next 48 Hours
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
BOSTON (CBS) — While most Americans love a good ol’ cup of hot coffee, some have turned to cold brew as their beverage of choice. But is cold brew coffee as good for you as hot brew? A new study says maybe not.

Cold brew coffee is made by steeping coffee for an extended period of time at low temperatures. Some believe it tastes smoother and less bitter than traditional hot brewed coffees. The cold brew market has grown almost 600-percent in recent years.

But researchers in Philadelphia found that hot brew coffee has higher levels of antioxidants which are thought to cause some of coffee’s health benefits.

And while some believed cold brews had less acid and would, therefore, cause less heartburn and stomach upset, the researchers found both cold and hot brews have similar acidity.

