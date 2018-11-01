BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox manager Alex Cora brushed off being hit with a beer during the World Series parade, saying the fan who was arrested after the incident didn’t mean any harm.

During Wednesday’s World Series parade, 19-year-old Patrick Connolly of Sandwich allegedly threw a can of “Natural Light” at Cora’s duck boat on Boylston Street. Cora was not hurt.

“I panicked because it hit me, hit my daughter. You ask my daughter she didn’t care, it’s part of it. I know the kid didn’t meant to hurt anybody. Obviously it’s dangerous, but it is what it is,” Cora said Thursday.

Patrick Connolly, of Sandwich, was arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. The Bryant University student appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski echoed Cora’s thoughts, saying Connolly didn’t have ill intentions.

“I don’t think it was a situation where anyone was trying to hurt anyone,” Dombrowski said.

Boston Police said Connolly told officers “I love Cora, I didn’t mean to hit him.”

Cora joked that next time, he’ll be ready to catch an incoming beer.

“I’ve just got to be ready to make that play next time,” Cora joked, adding “The best way to put it is they throw you a full beer, it means ‘Cheers.’”

Another thrown beer hit the 2018 World Series trophy, causing minor damage. The team said the trophy has already been repaired.