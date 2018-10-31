  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Halloween, Local TV, Mike LaCrosse, Salem

SALEM (CBS) — More than 200 uniform and undercover police officers were in downtown Salem Wednesday night keeping 70,000 visitors and trick-or-treaters safe. Halloween fans from all over walked about the historic city to take it all in.

beatlejuice Halloween Costumes On Full Display In Salem Streets

Beatle Juice and Lydia in Salem (WBZ-TV)

Beetle Juice and his wife Lydia made the trip from Florida. “I think it’s great. Everybody has been awesome, we can make it about 15 feet before people start taking pictures of us,” he said.

Another woman in full costume said, “We’re having a beautiful night, yes the weather is perfect, and what I find about Halloween in Salem is it’s more about the costumes and less about the trick or treating.”

salem2 Halloween Costumes On Full Display In Salem Streets

Many in Salem went all out with their Halloween costumes (WBZ-TV)

And of course, sometimes the holidays just blend together on Halloween. “It’s never too early to celebrate Christmas,” said Santa Claus.

