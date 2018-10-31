BOSTON (CBS) — Before parading through the streets of Boston to celebrate their latest World Series title, Red Sox ownership thanked fans for their unbridled support throughout the team’s historic season.

The Red Sox Tweeted out the following statement from owner John Henry and chairman Tom Werner on Wednesday morning:

Together, we made history. You were there very step of this remarkable journey. From the first day of Spring Training, when Alex Cora prophetically declared that this was ‘a special group of players,’ you embraced this Red Sox team. 108 wins in the regular season. 11 postseason wins and only 3 losses to 3 remarkable teams. And, in the end, the fourth World Series title in a span of 15 seasons! We would not have reached the pinnacle without your passion, devotion, and faith. We will forever be grateful.

This came out much better than Werner’s failed “Let’s Go Red Sox!” chant ahead of the team’s 2013 World Series parade. Practice makes perfect, right?

The Red Sox certainly gave fans plenty to cheer for throughout the 2018 season. They set a team record with 108 wins during the regular season, and cruised through the playoffs for the franchise’s ninth World Series championship.

This is the fourth title for John Henry’s ownership group since he bought the team in 2002.