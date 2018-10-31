WATCH LIVE:10 am: WBZ-TV Coverage Of Red Sox Victory Parade
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Red Sox players have some special L.L. Bean boots to celebrate their World Series victory.

The custom-made red and blue boots are embroidered with the team’s 108-54 regular season record.

Sox players could be seen carrying L.L. Bean boxes out of Fenway Park Tuesday night.

bean box L.L. Bean Made Custom Boots For The Red Sox To Celebrate World Series Win

Mitch Moreland carrying an L.L. Bean box out of Fenway Park Tuesday night. (WBZ-TV)

A 12-foot tall replica of the boot will roll with the duck boats in the Red Sox victory parade Wednesday.

bean boot L.L. Bean Made Custom Boots For The Red Sox To Celebrate World Series Win

The replica of the special L.L. Bean boot (Image credit: L.L. Bean)

The boots are not going on sale to the public, but L.L. Bean is offering a 20 percent discount at its One Seaport store in Boston Wednesday to anyone wearing red.

