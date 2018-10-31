BOSTON (CBS) — David Price isn’t going anywhere.

The Red Sox pitcher said it himself ahead of Wednesday’s World Series victory parade through Boston.

Price: ‘I’m not going anywhere’ he’s not opting out — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) October 31, 2018

David Price made it clear he is opting in and staying with the Red Sox. #WBZ — STEVE BURTON (@STEVEBURTONWBZ) October 31, 2018

The lefty has decided to stay with the Red Sox and not opt out of the final four years of his contract. Price could have opted out and hit the free agent market, but after winning a World Series with Boston this season, he wants to keep the good times rolling.

The $127 million he’ll make over the next four years probably helped, too.

Price is coming off his best year in Boston, going 16-7 with a 3.58 ERA during the regular season, and he finally exorcised his postseason demons. He was roughed up by the Yankees in his first start of the playoffs, but was lights out over his last four appearances (three starts and one relief outing), allowing just three earned runs over 19.2 innings. He dominated Boston’s Game 5 clincher, tossing seven innings of one-run ball against the Dodgers. After allowing a third-inning triple, Price set down the next 14 batters in order to guide the Red Sox to a 5-1 victory.

Overall, Price has gone 39-19 with a 3.74 ERA in his three seasons with Boston. Now he’ll have four more years to add to those numbers, and to Boston’s trophy case, in a Red Sox uniform.