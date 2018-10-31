WATCH LIVE:10 am: WBZ-TV Coverage Of Red Sox Victory Parade
BOSTON (CBS) — David Price has a World Series title to celebrate Wednesday morning. But Wednesday night will be all about business.

The Red Sox lefty has until midnight to decide if he’ll be return the Red Sox in 2019 or opt out of his contract and hit the open market.

After flipping the script on his postseason struggles and playing an integral part of Boston’s World Series victory, leaving the Red Sox seems fairly unlikely for Price. He’s also set to make $127 million over the next four seasons if he remains in Boston, which the 33-year-old probably won’t get in free agency.

But if Price is unhappy with the Boston market, he has the opportunity to take his talents elsewhere. As he said after earning the victory in the World Series clincher on Sunday night, Price holds all the cards.

If Price does hit free agency, he probably won’t have a shortage of suitors. He is coming off his best year in Boston, going 16-7 with a 3.58 ERA during the regular season. He was roughed up by the Yankees in his first start of the postseason, but he was lights out over his last four appearances (three starts and one relief outing), allowing just three earned runs over 19.2 innings. He dominated Boston’s Game 5 clincher, tossing seven innings of one-run ball against the Dodgers. After allowing a third-inning triple, Price set down the next 14 batters in order to guide the Red Sox to a 5-1 victory.

Overall, Price is 39-19 with a 3.74 ERA in his three seasons with Boston.

