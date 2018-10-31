  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Anaridis Rodriguez, Boston Red Sox, Local TV, World Series Parade

BOSTON (CBS) — As the Duck Boats cleared out, the street-sweepers took over the parade route in Boston Wednesday. While fans are riding out the 2018 World Series win by the Boston Red Sox, the city hopes by Wednesday evening, it will look like the parade never happened.

confettistreets Massive Clean Up Efforts Follow World Series Parade In Boston

A Boston street is covered in confetti following the World Series Parade (WBZ-TV)

Bryant Morse heads a group of 20 cleaners from Boston Bid, a nonprofit in charge of keeping 36 downtown blocks clean. He will be out until 6:30 p.m. picking up anything street-sweepers missed.

“Mayor says he wants this done by the rush hour you think it’s gonna happen?” said WBZ-TV’s Anaridis Rodriguez. “Nope impossible unless he comes out and gets a dustpan and broom himself and helps us out,” responded Morse.

Elsewhere in the city, little trick-or-treaters were having fun on their own.

trickortreaters Massive Clean Up Efforts Follow World Series Parade In Boston

Trick-or-treaters out in Boston Wednesday (WBZ-TV)

Teachers from the Learning Project Elementary on Marlborough Street say their Halloween tradition is a donation drive for UNICEF. “We just stayed to Newbury Street people were really generous with us so we did get some good donations from people attending the parade. We just tried to avoid the crowds,” explains Kristen Traubert.

