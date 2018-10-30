Breaking News:Whitey Bulger killed in a West Virginia prison, sources tell WBZ-TV
BOSTON (CBS) – The death of notorious Boston mobster Whitey Bulger, reportedly killed in a West Virginia prison on Tuesday, is bringing closure to the family of one of his victims.

Michael Donahue was killed in 1982; prosecutors said he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. A jury convicted Bulger of murdering Donahue and 10 others back in 2013.

Donahue’s widow Patricia told WBZ-TV that she was a little surprised to hear that Bulger was killed.

Patricia Donahue outside court during Whitey Bulger’s trial (WBZ-TV)

“I thought they had him under a lot of security,” she said. “I thought that maybe when he died he’d die of natural causes.”

Bulger’s trial was a “very hard” time for the Donahue family, Patricia said. But Tuesday’s news brought relief.

“We’re very happy that the man is not here any longer because we don’t have to hear his name again,” she said. “Myself? I’d like to open up a champagne bottle and celebrate.”

