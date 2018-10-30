Breaking News:Whitey Bulger killed in a West Virginia prison, sources tell WBZ-TV
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots didn’t add any players prior to the 4 p.m. trade deadline on Tuesday. Shortly after the deadline, they ended up losing a man.

The team placed cornerback Eric Rowe on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Rowe has played in just four games this season as he has been battling a groin injury for the second straight season.

He has defensed just one pass while recording 10 total tackles.

The Patriots are eligible to activate rookie cornerback Duke Dawson off injured reserve in the coming weeks, and he could serve as a potential replacement on the roster.

