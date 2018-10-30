BOSTON (CBS) – President Donald Trump’s comments on birthright citizenship has 19-year-old Patrick Gonclaves deeply concerned and disturbed.

“It makes him seem ignorant and not seeing things from the point of view of the any other immigrant here in the U.S.,” Gonclaves said.

In recent interview with Axios, Trump says he wants to order the end to the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of non-citizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the U.S.

Jeff Goldman is an immigration lawyer. He says the president’s comments are politically driven and have no merit. “The 14th Amendment states any child born in the us shall be a U.S. citizen and our founding fathers made it difficult to amend the constitution for good reason,” Goldman said.

Vice President Mike Pence defended the president. “The Supreme Court of the United States has never ruled on whether or not the language of the 14th Amendment subject to the jurisdiction thereof applies specifically to people who are in the country illegally,” Pence said.

Patrick was born in Framingham but his parents were born in Brazil. “He doesn’t see from our point of view what actually happens. He does not know what it would be like to be sent to another country and not speak that language,” Gonclaves said.

He hopes this discussion on birthright citizenship ends now. “I feel it won’t happen and hope it doesn’t happen,” he said.