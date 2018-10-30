BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots did not add Demaryius Thomas to their offense on Tuesday, but it wasn’t from a lack of trying.

Thomas ended up getting traded from the Broncos to the Texans for a fourth- and seventh-round pick, but the Patriots were one of three teams that tried to pry him from Denver before he was sent to Houston. According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, the Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans all made offers for the 30-year-old receiver.

Texans give up 4th round pick in 2019 and teams swap 7th round picks for Demaryius Thomas. New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles made offers and were close. Tennessee Titans came in late with offer. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 30, 2018

What New England offered up for Thomas remains unknown, but it’s clear that they were interested in adding the nine-year veteran ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline. Thomas has 36 receptions for 402 yards and three touchdowns in 2018, and is signed through next season at $14 million.

The Patriots were also linked to Detroit Lions receiver Golden Tate, who was traded to the Eagles on Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see if the Pats are able to add anyone, whether to their receiving corps or elsewhere, ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.