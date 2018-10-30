BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots will not be getting receiver Golden Tate from the Detroit Lions ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline

That’s because the Lions have sent Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Detroit is trading WR Golden Tate to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2018

The Patriots were rumored to be interested in Tate, which caught the receiver off guard on Monday. The 30-year-old has caught 581 passes for 6,936 yards and 37 touchdowns in 129 career regular-season games. This year, in seven games for the Lions, he’s caught 44 passes for 517 yards and three touchdowns. Last year, he caught 92 passes for 1,003 yards and five touchdowns.

Originally drafted late in the second round (60th overall) in the 2010 draft, Tate played four seasons for the Seahawks, averaging 41 receptions, 549 yards, and nearly four touchdowns per year. He signed as a free agent with the Lions after that, and he’s since played in all 71 Detroit games since then. In that time, he’s averaged 93 receptions, 1,056 yards and nearly five touchdowns per year.

Another potential Patriots trade target, receiver Demaryius Thomas, was traded from Denver to Houston on Tuesday. Teams have until 4 p.m. Tuesday to complete trades.