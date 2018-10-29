BOSTON (CBS) – It would take a lot to outshine the players on the World Series champion Red Sox. But outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.’s daughter tried her best.

While players in the clubhouse celebrated the team’s championship win, Bradley’s 2-year-old daughter Emerson was on the field enjoying the moment.

“It’s super exciting,” Bradley’s wife, Erin Helring told WBZ-TV’s David Wade. “I think people have doubted him his whole career and it’s really nice to see all of his hard work come to fruition and that people are actually seeing what I know he can do and he knows he can do. I’m happy for him and I’m proud of him.”

As for Emerson, she had a message to cheerfully shared for the camera.

“Go Red Sox!”