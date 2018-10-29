LOS ANGELES (CBS) — During Game 5 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium, fans unfurled a large banner reading “Trans People Deserve To Live.”

The statement was emblazoned on the Transgender Pride Flag, colored blue, pink and white.

The flag, designed by an Arizona trans woman, made its debut in 2000 at a pride parade in Phoenix, Arizona.

The website Into reports the protest was planned by members of the TransLatin@ Coalition, a Los Angeles-based activist organization that advocates for the rights of transgender Latinx people. Latinx is a gender-neutral term.

It’s unclear whether the flag was removed by the activists who brought it or by stadium security, and FOX’s television broadcast did not show either the flag or its removal.

Supporters of transgender rights have been galvanized in recent days after reports the Trump administration is planning to roll back Obama-era protections for trans people and to legally define gender as an immutable, biological trait.

Massachusetts voters will weigh in on transgender protections this November. Ballot Question 3 asks if a state law that prohibits discrimination in public spaces based on gender identity should remain in place.

H/T CBS Los Angeles