BOSTON (CBS) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Barnstable and Dukes counties until 10:15 a.m. Monday morning.
The warning affects Martha’s Vineyard and parts of Cape Cod.
WBZ-TV meteorologists said there were indications of rotation in the area. The warning expired for Dukes County at 10 a.m., but continued for Barnstable County until 10:15 a.m.
Falmouth Public Schools tweeted that all students have been moved to interior sections of buildings on the ground floor and are waiting out the severe weather.
The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Norfolk, Suffolk and Middlesex counties until 10:45 a.m.
