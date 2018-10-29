BOSTON (CBS) – A jury found Brad Casler, the driver involved in the 2016 deadly Sweet Tomatoes crash, guilty on all counts Monday.

Jury has come to a verdict. Brad Casler is guilty in the death of two people in Newton in 2016. #SweetTomatoes — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) October 29, 2018

Casler was on trial for two motor vehicle homicide charges and one charge of operating to endanger after his S.U.V. drove through an intersection in Newton and crashed through the Sweet Tomatoes pizza shop, killing 32-year-old Gregory Morin and 57-year-old Eleanor Miele. The judge set a sentencing date of Nov. 20.

His attorney blamed Casler’s multiple sclerosis for the crash and said he should not be held criminally responsible.

Jurors began deliberating late in the day on Thursday. Testimony in the case took one week with 23 witnesses, including Casler himself, taking the stand.

Members of the jury were given scene photos and maps, along with 1,100 of Casler’s medical records. The jury consisted of five women and seven men.

Last year, Casler turned down a plea deal which would have given him a 2-year prison sentence. Instead, he opted to take his chances with a jury.