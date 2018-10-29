BOSTON (CBS) — When a team wins a World Series, they’re forever etched in baseball history.

The 2018 Red Sox will go down as one of the greatest teams ever, winning 108 games in the regular season before rolling to a World Series title. They made things look easy for much of the postseason, and there’s a fresh new banner outside of Fenway Park because of it.

While the debate will rage on about where this Red Sox team sits in the history of the game, the group will have a handful of items forever enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. Thanks to Hall of Fame VP of Communications & Education Jon Shestakofsky, fans already know what to look out for the next time they head to the Vatican of baseball:

Alex Cora’s Hoodie

Cora became just the fifth rookie manager to win a World Series in his first season. He led the Red Sox to a 11-3 postseason record after winning a franchise-record 108 games during the regular season.

If it wasn’t his hoodie, the man should have something in the Hall of Fame. But there is something about hoodies in New England that lead to success…

Steve Pearce’s Game 4 Bat

The World Series MVP had a pair of big swings in Boston’s comeback in Game 4. He hit a game-tying solo homer in the eighth inning to knot the game at 4-4, and then broke the game wide open with a three-run double to put the Sox on top 8-4.

David Price’s Game 5 Jersey

Price exorcised all of his postseason demons this October and won over even the most hardened Boston fans with an epic performance in the World Series clincher. Price held the Dodgers to just one run off three hits (a solo homer on his first pitch of the game) to earn the victory. He was 2-0 in the Fall Classic, and 3-1 overall for the postseason.

Nathan Eovaldi’s Cap & Spikes

The Red Sox would not have won the World Series without Nathan Eovaldi. He pitched a scoreless inning of relief in both Games 1 and 2, earning a hold in Game 2. Then he went out and became a legend with seven innings of relief in the Game 3 marathon.

Eovaldi walked off the mound the loser of Game 3, but he deserved so much more than that. He threw 97 pitches for Boston after pitching in the previous two games, not only keeping the Sox in that game, but preserving their bullpen arms for Games 4 and 5. For a guy who has already undergone Tommy John surgery twice in his career, this is an epic performance that will not soon be forgotten.

The mid-season pickup did anything Cora asked of him during the playoffs, whether it was starting a game or coming out of the pen, and he thrived in either role. He finished his postseason 2-1 with a pair of holds and a 1.61 ERA over 22.1 innings. He was absolutely ridiculous and a major part of the World Series run, and now Eovaldi will have a spot in Cooperstown.

Eduardo Nunez’s Bat

The utility man didn’t play much, but he made the most of his opportunities.

After the Dodgers cut Boston’s lead in Game 1 to 5-4, Nunez broke it wide open with one swing of the bat in the seventh inning. Cora worked more of his magic and sent Nunez up as a pinch-hitter for Rafael Devers, and Nunez clubbed a three-run homer in to put Boston on top 8-4.

Brock Holt’s Helmet

The super utility man only had two hits in the World Series, but Holt scored three big runs for Boston, including the game-winner in Game 4.

But it’s not his World Series contributions that has his helmet heading for Cooperstown. It’s on its way to central New York because he hit for the cycle wayyyyy back in the ALDS against the New York Yankees, becoming the first player to ever do so in a playoff game.

Sounds like a good reason to put his helmet in the Hall. Brock Holt!

Joe Kelly’s Glasses

Joe Kelly was not good in the regular season. But Joe Kelly was phenomenal in the playoffs, and that is an understatement.

Kelly helped relieve all the concern about the Boston bullpen by giving up just one earned run over his 11.1 postseason innings. He was throwing some absolute gas in key moments, striking out 13 batters in his eight appearances. He even displayed a pinpoint control that most didn’t think he had, issuing zero walks. Zero. Walks.

When the Sox needed a shutdown inning, Kelly gave him that. On a few occasions, he even gave them two.

Let’s just hope he has an extra pair of spectacles, though Kelly is the kind of dude who would hang out in the Hall of Fame and wear them for the display.

Ted Barrett’s Ball/Strike Clicker

Barrett was behind the plate for 18 innings in Game 3 and saw 561 pitches that evening. One has to wonder if his clicker from that night still works, but at least it’s heading toward a nice retirement.