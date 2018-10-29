BOSTON (CBS) – Will the World Series champion Boston Red Sox visit President Donald Trump at the White House? Manager Alex Cora said that decision has not yet been made.

Cora was asked if the team would make the trip if invited during his postgame press conference.

“We’ll talk about it later on,” Cora said.

Earlier this fall, Cora was critical of Trump’s comments about Puerto Rico, the native country of the Red Sox manager.

White House visits have been the source of controversy during the Trump presidency. Trump called off the Eagles’ Super Bowl visit when it became evident a small number of players would be attending.

The Golden State Warriors did not visit the White House when they won the NBA title. After winning the Stanley Cup, last year, the Pittsburgh Penguins did visit with President Trump.