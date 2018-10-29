BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox are back home in Boston with the World Series trophy and ready to celebrate their fourth title in the past 15 years.

A day after beating the Dodgers in Game 5 in Los Angeles, the Sox landed at Logan Airport and got a police escort to Fenway Park where they received a warm welcome from hundreds of fans.

Those who waited outside the park were not disappointed.

“It’s good to see the players come home, they busted their butt all year long, 108 wins and only losing three games in the postseason, that just shows that this team has a lot of energy,” said Kevin Balzarini of Bridgewater.

Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy says this team dominated all year.

“From start to finish they got it done,” Kennedy said after getting back to Fenway Park Monday night. “Such a good group they were having so much fun on the plane ride back just so happy for them and their families.”

A duck boat parade will take place on Wednesday at 11 a.m.