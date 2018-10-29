Watch Live: Red Sox
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Paula Ebben
Filed Under:Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD (CBS) – A pickup truck crashed into a dentist’s office in Chelmsford Monday.

Police officers and firefighters responded to 22 Middlesex Street at about 5:20 p.m. and found a 2002 Toyota Tacoma lodged inside the building.

The driver, an 83-year-old man from Lowell, was trapped inside the pickup truck. He was freed by first responders and airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

chelmsford Pickup Truck Crashes Into Building In Chelmsford

A pickup truck crashed into a dentist office Monday (WBZ-TV)

No one in the building was hurt and building inspectors are assessing the damage.

Chelmsford police are investigating what caused the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s