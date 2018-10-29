CHELMSFORD (CBS) – A pickup truck crashed into a dentist’s office in Chelmsford Monday.

Police officers and firefighters responded to 22 Middlesex Street at about 5:20 p.m. and found a 2002 Toyota Tacoma lodged inside the building.

The driver, an 83-year-old man from Lowell, was trapped inside the pickup truck. He was freed by first responders and airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

No one in the building was hurt and building inspectors are assessing the damage.

Chelmsford police are investigating what caused the crash.