CHELMSFORD (CBS) – A pickup truck crashed into a dentist’s office in Chelmsford Monday.
Police officers and firefighters responded to 22 Middlesex Street at about 5:20 p.m. and found a 2002 Toyota Tacoma lodged inside the building.
The driver, an 83-year-old man from Lowell, was trapped inside the pickup truck. He was freed by first responders and airlifted to a Boston hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
No one in the building was hurt and building inspectors are assessing the damage.
Chelmsford police are investigating what caused the crash.
Comments
Paula EbbenFollow Paula on Twitter Award-winning journalist Paula Ebben co-anchors WBZ-TV News at 5:30PM and WBZ-TV 8PM News on myTV38 with co-anchor Liam...More from Paula Ebben