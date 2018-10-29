BOSTON (CBS) –Tired after that Red Sox World Series run? Well suck it up, because you have another late night ahead of you.

The Patriots continue their run of prime time games, paying a Monday night visit to the Buffalo Bills. For New England, this is their fourth night game in the last six weeks, and they have another next Sunday night when the Packers come to Foxboro.

After that, we can all get some sleep.

This evening’s clash will be the fourth time the Patriots and Bills meet on Monday Night Football, with the Patriots victorious in each of their previous three tilts. Tom Brady absolutely owns the Bills, touting a 28-3 record against his AFC East foe. He has more touchdown passes (68) and 300-yard passing games (10) against the Bills (10) than any other opponent. The Bills defense is only allowed 210 yards per game this season, but there’s a good chance Brady carves them up Monday night.

Here’s how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports teams predict Monday night’s game playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV

The Patriots are favored by 14 points, but it probably should be more. Why? It’s the Buffalo Bills.

Patriots 38, Bills 7

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV

The Patriots need to simply focus on themselves in this one and find ways to improve in all three phases. Brady needs to get better with all his receivers. The defense needs to force some turnovers and the special teams needs to win field position battles, etc. Pats should roll, but strange things can happen to make it harder than it should be.

Patriots 38, Bills 17

Levan Reid, WB-TV

Short and sweet. This one of the worst Buffalo Bills team in a long time and that’s saying something.

The Pats are not where they want to be but they are worlds better than the Bills.

Patriots 34, Bills 20

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

Derek Anderson is starting at quarterback. The Bills will be lucky to score at all.

Patriots 32, Bills 9

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Bills offense was abysmal, and it’s somehow even worse with Derek Anderson under center. Their only shot at keeping this close is to pin the Patriots deep in their own zone and force turnovers.

They may do that once or twice, but they have no shot keeping up with the New England offense. Brady owns the Bills, and Buffalo native Rob Gronkowski loves returning home with seven touchdowns in Orchard Park. He has 12 total touchdowns in 13 career games against the Bills, and will be adding to that Monday night.

The Patriots will win easy and complete their 25th undefeated month since 2000.

Patriots 31, Bills 10

