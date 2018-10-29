BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots went in to Buffalo on Monday night and defeated the Bills, 25-6.

It was a low-scoring affair through tree quarters, with the Patriots leading 9-6. The Patriots then launched a long touchdown drive before scoring again on a Devin McCourty interception return for a touchdown.

The Patriots took a 9-3 lead into halftime, in a low-scoring opening 30 minutes.

New England’s leading receivers included James White, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, and Rob Gronkowski. With Sony Michel missing due to injury, receiver/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson led the team in rushing.

The Patriots finally scored the first touchdown of the game for either team with just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Full recap to come…