BOSTON (CBS) — Josh Gordon’s career resurgence with the Patriots has hit a bump in the road.

The receiver is expected to be kept off the field on Monday night for “several series” — roughly the first quarter of the game, as punishment for tardiness, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sources: The #Patriots are disciplining WR Josh Gordon during tonight’s game vs. the #Bills because of tardiness. He’s expected to be kept off the field for several series — about a quarter — as they continue to work with & manage him. It’ll be regular playing time after that. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2018

The Patriots will be playing the Bills on Monday Night Football, so the punishment will take place in a high-profile environment that is sure to make headlines across the country.

On the plus side for Gordon, he’ll receive regular playing time once the punishment concludes, according to Rapoport.

Gordon, 27, has seen a rapid increase in playing time since being acquired by the Patriots in a mid-September trade. He played in 95 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps last week in Chicago, up from 81 percent a week before. He only played 18 offensive snaps in each of his first two games with New England.

In his four games with the Patriots, he’s caught 13 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown.

Gordon returned to the NFL last season after missing the previous two years and most of the 2014 season as he dealt with suspensions from substance abuse and spent time in rehabilitation facilities.