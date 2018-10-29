WATCH LIVE:10:30 am Boston Mayor Walsh World Series Parade Announcement
Filed Under:Ben Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel, Local TV, Matt Damon, World Series

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – The years-long “feud” between late night host Jimmy Kimmel and Massachusetts native Matt Damon continued at Game 5 of the World Series Sunday night.

champs21 Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Damon Continue Feud At World Series Wearing Im With Stupid T Shirts

 (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

They were both wearing “I’m With Stupid” T-shirts with arrows pointing toward each other.

Sitting next to them was another Bay State native, Ben Affleck.

kimmel damon affleck Jimmy Kimmel, Matt Damon Continue Feud At World Series Wearing Im With Stupid T Shirts

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Affleck is also a big Red Sox fan and was surely excited to see Boston take home the trophy. He took a break from a movie premiere in 2016 to catch a live stream of a Sox playoff game on the red carpet.

