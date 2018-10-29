LOS ANGELES (CBS) – A lucky Red Sox fan got his hands on David Price’s World Series Champs hat after Boston’s win Sunday night.

Cole Flashner, a Needham native who now lives in California, went to Games 4 and 5 with dad. He said that after the on-field celebrations, Price tossed his cap into the stands and it tumbled down the protective netting.

“It just slides right down, right into my lap,” Flashner said. “I got really lucky.”

He held onto the souvenir even as another fan dove head-first toward it. Flashner tells WBZ-TV he was always a Price fan, despite his past struggles in Boston.

“I thought he was a very good pitcher back in Tampa, I believe he was a good pitcher in Toronto,” Flashner said. “I still believe he’s a good pitcher for the Red Sox.”

THANK YOU SO MUCH!! @DAVIDprice24 — Cole Flashner (@coleflashner) October 29, 2018

Flashner says the hat is locked away safe and he plans to keep it forever. As for Price, he says he just wanted to give back to the fans.

“I don’t need that hat, I don’t even want that hat. It stinks; it smells bad,” he joked. “I appreciate those fans sticking around, rooting us on, I just wanted to give them a little piece of tonight.”