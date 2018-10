BOSTON (CBS) – Fire up the duck boats for a World Series parade.

Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy told WBZ-TV’s David Wade live on the field at Dodger Stadium that a World Series parade will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Boston Mayor Marty tweeted a congratulatory message to the team after the Red Sox beat the Dodgers, 5-1, on Sunday night.

Fire up the Duck Boats for the #WorldSeries Champions — congratulations @RedSox, we can’t wait to welcome you home! #DoDamage #DamageDone pic.twitter.com/dqUGL0ufAN — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) October 29, 2018

Congratulations to the #WorldSeries Champion Boston #RedSox! What a team. What a run. Thanks for the ride, all year long. Who’s ready for a duck boat parade? #DamageDone https://t.co/Kj9l2VVvuw — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) October 29, 2018

Exact parade details have not yet been released.