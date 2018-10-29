In the video above, catch Phantom Gourmet’s picks for the Great 8 spots for dessert in the region. Below catch some of the newest dessert spots in Boston.

BOSTON (Hoodline) – If you’ve got desserts on the brain, you’re in luck: we’ve found the freshest Boston eateries to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some desserts.

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

200 Pier Four Blvd., South Boston

Photo: Elle N./Yelp

First, Tatte Bakery & Cafe has opened a bright and spacious branch in the Seaport District. It comes as Panera Bread founder Ron Shaich invests some of the proceeds of the sale of that fast-casual behemoth into expanding the small local chain, according to Food and Wine.

A large glass case displays an array of filled croissants, cakes, muffins and tarts. An all-day food menu familiar to Tatte devotees includes the North African poached egg dish, shakshuka, and open-faced tartines. There’s drip coffee from Stumptown Coffee, plus espresso and tea options.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of three reviews, Tatte Bakery & Cafe has been getting positive attention.

Jackie L. noted, “Shashuka is fabulous in both presentation and taste. Lots of seating, open, chic yet casual. Service excellent as well, from cashier to server.”

Yelper Takeshi N. wrote, “Very nice cafe. Cozy and welcoming atmosphere and spacious. Recommended for afternoon break.”

Tatte Bakery & Cafe is open from 7 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.–6 p.m. on Sunday.

SAMA Confections

279 Newbury St., Back Bay

Photo: Kenny T./Yelp

Next, SAMA Confections has opened a cafe in Back Bay.

The New England-based business produces and distributes handmade desserts in a jar, including milk pudding, coconut panna cotta and matcha mousse. It also has artisanal coffees and handcrafted teas, plus fruit juice drinks like passionfruit and lemon, and pineapple and mango. (See the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp, SAMA Confections is off to a promising start.

Yelper Nini K., who reviewed it on Sept. 17, wrote, “Perfect for a hot day to get one of their refreshing concoctions. We tried the matcha and coconut panna cotta, and they were both light in texture with the perfect amount of flavor. There’s limited seating but a good amount of standing room.”

Yelper Tara T. wrote, “SAMA is slightly tucked away for Newbury Street but is super cute inside, a bit of an urban oasis. They have a good selection of coffees and pudding desserts, costing around $5-7 each.”

SAMA Confections is open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday–Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.–8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

I-CE-NY

217 Newbury St., Back Bay

Photo: Mingdong L./Yelp

Finally, Thailand-based ice cream franchise I-CE-NY is open in Back Bay.

With rolled ice cream, a cream base is poured over your choice of mix-in ingredients on an extremely cold metal plate. Metal paddles are used to chop and smash the ingredients together and spread it into a thin layer. These are then scraped into rolls, which are served in a small bowl with toppings to produce house specialty combos like mango sticky rice, strawberry cheesecake and banana pudding. Or, you can design your own combinations of ice cream flavors and toppings.

I-CE-NY currently holds 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Lily Q., who visited the shop on Oct. 7, wrote, “‘I got the milk tea one with the fresh lychee and jelly, and it was delicious. It really tasted like milk tea and the lychee was fresh.”

Brittany A. noted, “Overall great experience, but be prepared that it takes a little time, especially if it’s busy. And loved the location on Newbury, super cute.”

I-CE-NY is open from 1–10 p.m. daily.