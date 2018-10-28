BOSTON (CBS) — Since welcoming Julian Edelman back into their offense, and since adding the powerful and explosive Josh Gordon, the Patriots’ offense has been functioning at a pretty high level. But that doesn’t mean Bill Belichick doesn’t want it to get better.

According to a new report, Belichick is trying to do exactly that, before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Jay Glazer said on the Fox pregame show on Sunday that the Patriots are willing to trade multiple draft picks in order to acquire a top receiver.

“Here’s a surprise for you also: The New England Patriots, they are trying to go after a bona fide, premium wide receiver, offering up high draft choices for that,” Glazer reported.

.@JayGlazer is hearing that this trade deadline is going to be WILD. He's got everything you need to know ahead of Tuesday's deadline ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qjE9RAFrOk — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 28, 2018

The Patriots entered Sunday ranked 10th in the NFL in yards per game, and 14th in passing yards per game. While they do rank fourth in scoring at 30.6 points per game, Belichick clearly is identifying a potential need.

The Patriots’ leading receiver is tight end Rob Gronkowski, who ranks 32nd in the NFL with 405 receiving yards. Running back James White is second on the team in receiving yards. The Patriots’ top wide receiver is Chris Hogan, whose 284 receiving yards have him ranked 71st in the NFL.