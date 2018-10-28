BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are now just one win away from capturing a World Series title, and they got there in dramatic fashion. Boston defeated Los Angeles 9-6 on Saturday night in Game 4, rallying from a 4-0 deficit in the late innings to steal the road victory.

Pinch hitter Rafael Devers broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the ninth inning, after Brock Holt hit a one-out double down the third-base line. Devers sent a 2-0 changeup back up the middle off Dylan Floro, allowing Holt to come around from second as the winning run.

Steve Pearce then delivered a bases-loaded double with two outs in the ninth off Kenta Maeda to put the game out of reach.

Craig Kimbrel allowed a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth but managed to finish the inning to close out the victory.

The Dodgers broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth, on a wild throw to first base from Christian Vazquez, who was trying to turn a 3-2-3 double play to end the inning. Instead, his throw sailed into right field, allowing Justin Turner to score. Later that inning, Yasiel Puig crushed a three-run homer to extend that lead to 4-0.

But the Red Sox battled back. Mitch Moreland hit a pinch-hit three-run homer in the top of the seventh, and Steve Pearce hit a solo home run to tie the game at 4-4 in the eighth.

Four of Boston’s five RBIs were delivered by pinch hitters.

Rich Hill was dominant for Los Angeles, allowing just one run on one hit and three walks over 7.1 innings.

Eduardo Rodriguez was tagged for four earned runs — all of which came in his final inning, the sixth — in his 5.2 innings of work.

