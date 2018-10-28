By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

12 p..m.: The Boston Red Sox tonight can win the ninth World Series title in franchise history. But it won’t be easy.

Not that any win this time of year comes easy, but if the Red Sox want to lift a trophy tonight, they’re going to have to get through Clayton Kershaw.

Granted, the Red Sox made Kershaw look awfully ordinary in Game 1, tagging him for five runs on seven hits over four innings. But Kershw has been a different pitcher at home this year. He was better at Dodger Stadium in the regular season, and he’s been lights out at home in the postseason (2-0, 0.60 ERA, 0.467 WHIP).

Kershaw should be pretty good in this one.

What’s not known is whether David Price can keep his hot streak going, and likewise, what kind of performance the L.A. offense will be able to put forth. That blown lead late in Game 4 could have a deflating, devastating effect on that Dodgers roster, which figures to play a role in how well Price can pitch.

For Price, the key will be to throw strikes. Sounds simple enough, but avoiding giving the Dodgers any free bases will probably the biggest key for Price to prevent any rallies from mounting.

It ought to be a pretty fun evening, one way or another. If the Dodgers win, they’ll push this series back across the country to Fenway Park on Tuesday night. If the Sox win, it’ll be a nationwide party.

Follow along right here from all the pregame news — including the starting lineups — until the final pitch of the night. It just may be a historic one.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.