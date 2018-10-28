BOSTON (CBS) — Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller joined a gathering to stand up against violence, hate, and anti-Semitism at the Temple Shalom in town Sunday. The Newton synagogue was packed as people came together to mourn the loss of 11 people killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday.

Standing room only at Temple Shalom in Newton as the community mourns mass shooting in Pittsburg #wbz pic.twitter.com/PQIxR5LhK8 — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) October 28, 2018

A rally in Boston was scheduled for 2 p.m. on the Boston Common by the Combined Jewish Philanthropies and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston. Gov. Charlie Baker and Mayor Marty Walsh are expected to attend along with Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, organizers said.

“We are as devastated as we are horrified. We have reached out to the Pittsburgh Jewish community to express our support. We pray that the families of the victims find comfort during this unimaginably painful time and for the full recovery of the wounded. And we offer our gratitude to the brave first responders in Pittsburgh who risked their lives to prevent further bloodshed,” organizers stated on Facebook.

Eighty students at Clark University also held a vigil Saturday night.