BOSTON (CBS) — Phantom recently purchased four packages of string cheese at a local supermarket. The snack-sized contenders were Frigo, Galbani, Horizon Organic, and Sargento. See if you can guess which brand ended up at the top of the food chain.

Sargento finished in last place. Phantom had high hopes for these thick sticks of mozzarella, but once he peeled off the plastic, he was left underwhelmed. The cheese was disappointingly dry, with a rubbery consistency and flavor that was way too salty. So phantom says ‘no’ to Sargento.

Fairing a bit better is Galbani. They claim to be “Italy’s favorite cheese brand”, but you certainly won’t mistake these mozzarella sticks for anything imported from the old country. With a mild flavor and decent texture, this cheese isn’t bad but definitely isn’t memorable either.

The runner-up is Horizon Organic. These sticks sport a cute cow on the package, a light yellow color on the cheese, and a seriously premium price tag. Costing almost twice as much per piece as the other competitors, Horizon ain’t cheap, but it is pretty tasty. The cheese is very soft and creamy, mildly tangy, and peels off in nice long strands that were enjoyable to eat.

At the top of the food chain is Frigo. With a fun ‘cheesehead’ mascot, naturally pale hue, and taste that will appeal to all, it’s no wonder this brand is a lunchbox favorite. Everything about this stick is perfectly balanced, hitting all the right notes of tangy, salty, and creamy, with a texture that’s not to firm and not too soft. That’s why Frigo mozzarella string cheese is at the top of the food chain.