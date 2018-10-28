BOSTON (CBS) — Two dogs up for adoption through the Pug Rescue of New England were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Fluffy is an eight-year-old pug and Pekingese mix. She was spayed and went to the dentist this week so she will be ready for her new home soon. Right now, Fluffy lives in a foster home with children, so she does well with kids. Like most small dogs, Fluffy is a cuddle-bug.

Mia is a nine-year-old pug and beagle mix. While she is blind and diabetic, Mia would still make a great dog. She would do best in a family with someone who is home a lot so she can be given insulin twice a day. She also would not want to be around small children.

The rescue also has a Facebook auction coming up. One of the prizes is glamping in Hawaii!

For more information, visit the Pug Rescue of New England website.